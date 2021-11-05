An artist’s impression of the Central harbourfront plot upon its completion. Photo: Handout An artist’s impression of the Central harbourfront plot upon its completion. Photo: Handout
An artist’s impression of the Central harbourfront plot upon its completion. Photo: Handout
Business /  Companies

Henderson confident of delivering world-class landmark at Central harbourfront, dismisses dividend payment fears

  • Henderson beat five other rivals for a 50-year land grant for New Central Harbourfront Commercial Site 3 with a record bid of US$6.5 billion
  • Henderson vice-chairman Colin Lam says they are open to discussions with other parties who would be interested in jointly developing the project

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Pearl LiuSandy Li
Pearl Liu and Sandy Li

Updated: 9:07am, 5 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An artist’s impression of the Central harbourfront plot upon its completion. Photo: Handout An artist’s impression of the Central harbourfront plot upon its completion. Photo: Handout
An artist’s impression of the Central harbourfront plot upon its completion. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE