An artist’s impression of the Central harbourfront plot upon its completion. Photo: Handout
Henderson confident of delivering world-class landmark at Central harbourfront, dismisses dividend payment fears
- Henderson beat five other rivals for a 50-year land grant for New Central Harbourfront Commercial Site 3 with a record bid of US$6.5 billion
- Henderson vice-chairman Colin Lam says they are open to discussions with other parties who would be interested in jointly developing the project
Topic | Hong Kong property
