Shenzhen-based property developer Kaisa Group has been downgraded by many rating agencies. Photo: Reuters
Business /  Companies

Kaisa Group misses payment on wealth management product, pleads for more time to work out a solution

  • The wealth management product issued by Kaisa’s subsidiary is worth US$2 billion
  • ‘Give us some time to work out a solution,’ says Kaisa chairman and CEO Kwok Ying-shing

Topic |   China property
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 10:48pm, 4 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
