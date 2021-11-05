Buyers queueing for a residential property project by Kaisa Group in the Hubei provincial capital of Wuhan on 5 August 2012. Photo: ImagineChina.
Kaisa to sell assets after missing payment as it faces a hectoring by Shenzhen authorities and group’s stocks halt trading in Hong Kong
- Kaisa has put 18 property projects with 1.45 million square metres in Shenzhen on the auction block, valued at 81.82 billion yuan
- The most valuable project is the 29.8 billion yuan renovation of the Dongjiaotou shanty town in Shenzhen’s Nanshan district
Topic | China property
Buyers queueing for a residential property project by Kaisa Group in the Hubei provincial capital of Wuhan on 5 August 2012. Photo: ImagineChina.