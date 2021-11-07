Self-driving cars parked at Baidu’s Apollo Park in Yizhuang, a suburb of Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE Self-driving cars parked at Baidu’s Apollo Park in Yizhuang, a suburb of Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
Self-driving cars will eventually be safer than those driven by people, says Chinese search engine giant Baidu

  • ‘Autonomous driving will offer a safer and more reliable driving experience,’ said Wei Dong, vice-president and COO of Baidu’s intelligent driving division
  • The remarks were apparently aimed at soothing consumers’ concerns about safety following a fatal crash in August which involved the use of a driver assistant system

Daniel Ren
Updated: 9:33pm, 7 Nov, 2021

