The entrance of a Haidilao restaurant in Beijing. Photo: Simon Song
Haidilao gains US$1 billion in market value as Chinese hotpot chain shuts one-fifth of restaurants to halt losses, stock rout
- Hotpot restaurant chain plans to close 300 restaurants because of poor table turnover and operating results, exchange filing says
- Industry growth is slowing as the pandemic offers reality check to aggressive expansion in recent years
Topic | Consumers
