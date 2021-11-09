BC Invest hopes to expand in the Australian domestic mortgage market, which it views as an opportunity that banks have not focused on. Photo: EPA-EFE BC Invest hopes to expand in the Australian domestic mortgage market, which it views as an opportunity that banks have not focused on. Photo: EPA-EFE
BC Invest hopes to expand in the Australian domestic mortgage market, which it views as an opportunity that banks have not focused on. Photo: EPA-EFE
Business /  Companies

Hong Kong firm Far East Consortium’s mortgage arm eyes market Down Under, acquires stake in local non-banking lender

  • Mortgageport has provided home loans to more than 15,000 customers and has more than US$1.1 billion of mortgage assets under management
  • The deal aims to assist the growth of lender’s direct-to-consumer model

Topic |   International Property
Harvey Kong
Harvey Kong

Updated: 8:30am, 9 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
BC Invest hopes to expand in the Australian domestic mortgage market, which it views as an opportunity that banks have not focused on. Photo: EPA-EFE BC Invest hopes to expand in the Australian domestic mortgage market, which it views as an opportunity that banks have not focused on. Photo: EPA-EFE
BC Invest hopes to expand in the Australian domestic mortgage market, which it views as an opportunity that banks have not focused on. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE