Unfinished apartments at China Evergrande Group's Health Valley development on the outskirts of the Jiangsu provincial capital of Nanjing on October 22, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg.
Goldman ventures where others fear to tread, snapping up Chinese developers’ high-yield bonds, side stepping contagion risk

  • Goldman Sachs Asset Management has added a ‘modest amount of risk’ through dollar-denominated high-yield bonds by China property developers
  • Goldman also added yuan-denominated Chinese sovereign bonds to its investments in what it described as a ‘risk-off’ trade

Bloomberg
Updated: 11:06am, 9 Nov, 2021

