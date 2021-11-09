Unfinished apartments at China Evergrande Group's Health Valley development on the outskirts of the Jiangsu provincial capital of Nanjing on October 22, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg.
Goldman ventures where others fear to tread, snapping up Chinese developers’ high-yield bonds, side stepping contagion risk
- Goldman Sachs Asset Management has added a ‘modest amount of risk’ through dollar-denominated high-yield bonds by China property developers
- Goldman also added yuan-denominated Chinese sovereign bonds to its investments in what it described as a ‘risk-off’ trade
