China ranks as the world’s biggest greenhouse gases emitter at more than 10 billion tonnes a year. Photo: Reuters China ranks as the world’s biggest greenhouse gases emitter at more than 10 billion tonnes a year. Photo: Reuters
China ranks as the world’s biggest greenhouse gases emitter at more than 10 billion tonnes a year. Photo: Reuters
Business /  Companies

Climate change: China’s central bank unveils lending facility to spur funding for carbon-reduction projects in net-zero drive

  • China’s central bank offers a one-year lending facility at 1.75 per cent rate to subsidise funding costs for low-carbon emission projects
  • Chinese lenders handed out US$1.5 trillion of ‘green loans’ at end of September, according to central bank data

Topic |   Banking & finance
Georgina Lee
Georgina Lee

Updated: 11:35am, 9 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China ranks as the world’s biggest greenhouse gases emitter at more than 10 billion tonnes a year. Photo: Reuters China ranks as the world’s biggest greenhouse gases emitter at more than 10 billion tonnes a year. Photo: Reuters
China ranks as the world’s biggest greenhouse gases emitter at more than 10 billion tonnes a year. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE