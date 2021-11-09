China ranks as the world’s biggest greenhouse gases emitter at more than 10 billion tonnes a year. Photo: Reuters
Climate change: China’s central bank unveils lending facility to spur funding for carbon-reduction projects in net-zero drive
- China’s central bank offers a one-year lending facility at 1.75 per cent rate to subsidise funding costs for low-carbon emission projects
- Chinese lenders handed out US$1.5 trillion of ‘green loans’ at end of September, according to central bank data
Topic | Banking & finance
