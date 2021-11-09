The Homtruck will come with a shower and toilet, a single bed, a refrigerator, a kitchen area and a small washing machine. Photo: Handout
Volvo owner Geely joins BYD, Tesla in electric truck fray, launches Homtruck
- Drivers will be able to switch between power modes, from pure electric to hybrid batteries powered by methanol, a technology that Geely has been investing in for some years
- The Homtruck has also been developed to fully support autonomous driving
Topic | Geely
