The Homtruck will come with a shower and toilet, a single bed, a refrigerator, a kitchen area and a small washing machine. Photo: Handout The Homtruck will come with a shower and toilet, a single bed, a refrigerator, a kitchen area and a small washing machine. Photo: Handout
The Homtruck will come with a shower and toilet, a single bed, a refrigerator, a kitchen area and a small washing machine. Photo: Handout
Geely
Business /  Companies

Volvo owner Geely joins BYD, Tesla in electric truck fray, launches Homtruck

  • Drivers will be able to switch between power modes, from pure electric to hybrid batteries powered by methanol, a technology that Geely has been investing in for some years
  • The Homtruck has also been developed to fully support autonomous driving

Topic |   Geely
Pearl Liu
Pearl Liu

Updated: 8:30pm, 9 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Homtruck will come with a shower and toilet, a single bed, a refrigerator, a kitchen area and a small washing machine. Photo: Handout The Homtruck will come with a shower and toilet, a single bed, a refrigerator, a kitchen area and a small washing machine. Photo: Handout
The Homtruck will come with a shower and toilet, a single bed, a refrigerator, a kitchen area and a small washing machine. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE