A Tesla Model Y is displayed at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai. Tesla’s booth has attracted a large number of visitors during the event. Photo: Xinhua A Tesla Model Y is displayed at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai. Tesla’s booth has attracted a large number of visitors during the event. Photo: Xinhua
A Tesla Model Y is displayed at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai. Tesla’s booth has attracted a large number of visitors during the event. Photo: Xinhua
Tesla
Business /  Companies

Tesla’s made-in-Shanghai EVs shine at China import expo, could pressure US carmaker’s production capacity

  • US carmaker’s booth has been the lone bright spot in CIIE automobile hall
  • Tesla is ‘seriously planning to expand production’, analyst says

Topic |   Tesla
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 10:54pm, 9 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Tesla Model Y is displayed at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai. Tesla’s booth has attracted a large number of visitors during the event. Photo: Xinhua A Tesla Model Y is displayed at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai. Tesla’s booth has attracted a large number of visitors during the event. Photo: Xinhua
A Tesla Model Y is displayed at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai. Tesla’s booth has attracted a large number of visitors during the event. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE