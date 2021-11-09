A Tesla Model Y is displayed at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai. Tesla’s booth has attracted a large number of visitors during the event. Photo: Xinhua
Tesla’s made-in-Shanghai EVs shine at China import expo, could pressure US carmaker’s production capacity
- US carmaker’s booth has been the lone bright spot in CIIE automobile hall
- Tesla is ‘seriously planning to expand production’, analyst says
Topic | Tesla
A Tesla Model Y is displayed at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai. Tesla’s booth has attracted a large number of visitors during the event. Photo: Xinhua