The head office of pay-TV operator located at Cable TV Tower in Tsuen Wan. Photo: Edward Wong
Billionaire Henry Cheng to take control of pay-TV operator i-Cable amid spotlight on Hong Kong media assets
- Cheng to take control of i-Cable’s biggest shareholder by buying out two other long-time partners
- The billionaire from New World Development group will then make a takeover offer for the rest of Hong Kong’s second-largest pay-TV operator
Topic | New World Development
The head office of pay-TV operator located at Cable TV Tower in Tsuen Wan. Photo: Edward Wong