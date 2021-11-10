The head office of pay-TV operator located at Cable TV Tower in Tsuen Wan. Photo: Edward Wong The head office of pay-TV operator located at Cable TV Tower in Tsuen Wan. Photo: Edward Wong
Billionaire Henry Cheng to take control of pay-TV operator i-Cable amid spotlight on Hong Kong media assets

  • Cheng to take control of i-Cable’s biggest shareholder by buying out two other long-time partners
  • The billionaire from New World Development group will then make a takeover offer for the rest of Hong Kong’s second-largest pay-TV operator

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 11:18am, 10 Nov, 2021

