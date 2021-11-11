A poster for bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in Hong Kong. OneDegree is one of four virtual insurance licensees in the city tasked with promoting the wider use of insurtech. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong virtual insurer OneDegree partners with start-up in maiden cryptocurrency insurance foray
- OneDegree will offer up to US$100 million in coverage to HKbitEX
- Insurer hopes to share its risk management and underwriting standards with other industry participants and regulators to increase adoption
Topic | Banking & finance
A poster for bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in Hong Kong. OneDegree is one of four virtual insurance licensees in the city tasked with promoting the wider use of insurtech. Photo: EPA-EFE