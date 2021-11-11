Visitors take photos with Jinbao, the mascot of the China International Import Expo (CIIE), in Shanghai. The fourth CIIE ended on Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua
China’s top import fair reports first contraction since debut in 2018 as slowing economy, Covid-19 hits deal-making
- Chinese companies bought US$70.7 billion worth of goods during the CIIE, 2.6 per cent lower compared with last year’s US$72.62 billion, organiser says
- A record number of exhibitors from 127 countries and regions took part, while the number of visitors jumped 20 per cent year on year to 480,000
Topic | China International Import Expo
