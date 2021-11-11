The supply of euro-denominated bonds out of China is relatively scarce as compared to that of the US dollar. Photo: AFP The supply of euro-denominated bonds out of China is relatively scarce as compared to that of the US dollar. Photo: AFP
The supply of euro-denominated bonds out of China is relatively scarce as compared to that of the US dollar. Photo: AFP
Business /  Companies

China’s €4 billion bonds snapped up as limited supply draws strong response from Europe, Middle East

  • Issuance, which follows US$4 billion dollar note sold last month, underlines Beijing’s commitment to the further development of its offshore bond market, bankers say
  • Bond ‘effectively lays the ground’ for other Chinese corporate issuers to target Euro-based investors as well

Topic |   Banking & finance
Georgina Lee
Georgina Lee

Updated: 6:59pm, 11 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The supply of euro-denominated bonds out of China is relatively scarce as compared to that of the US dollar. Photo: AFP The supply of euro-denominated bonds out of China is relatively scarce as compared to that of the US dollar. Photo: AFP
The supply of euro-denominated bonds out of China is relatively scarce as compared to that of the US dollar. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE