A garment factory in Vietnam’s Hung Yen province. While the fashion and footwear sector has been behind the curve when it comes to sustainability, consumers are becoming more discerning about what companies are doing to meet environmental goals. Photo: Reuters
COP26: Fashion brands face pressure to walk the talk on sustainability, new report says
- Consumers and regulators are pushing apparel makers around the world to reduce carbon emissions, says KPMG report
- Businesses say they plan to increase transparency along their supply chains in the next few years
Topic | Business of climate change
A garment factory in Vietnam’s Hung Yen province. While the fashion and footwear sector has been behind the curve when it comes to sustainability, consumers are becoming more discerning about what companies are doing to meet environmental goals. Photo: Reuters