The entrance to one of Haidilao’s hotpot outlets in September 2018. Photo: Reuters
Haidilao slides on US$300 million stock placement plan following decision to shut one-fifth of hotpot restaurants

  • Company to make a top-up placement to billionaire co-founder Shu Ping, who concurrently plans a stake to undisclosed buyers
  • Stock slumped by the most in about three weeks on the placement news, adding to a 27 per cent slide over the past one month

Cheryl Heng
Updated: 12:16pm, 12 Nov, 2021

