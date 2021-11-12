The entrance to one of Haidilao’s hotpot outlets in September 2018. Photo: Reuters
Haidilao slides on US$300 million stock placement plan following decision to shut one-fifth of hotpot restaurants
- Company to make a top-up placement to billionaire co-founder Shu Ping, who concurrently plans a stake to undisclosed buyers
- Stock slumped by the most in about three weeks on the placement news, adding to a 27 per cent slide over the past one month
