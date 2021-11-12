A Nezha U-Pro all-electric sports utility vehicle, made by Hozon Auto. Photo: Handout
Hozon plans to raise US$1 billion in Hong Kong IPO, the latest Chinese EV start-up to bet on city’s role in funding their growth
- Hozon’s biggest shareholder is the investment arm of Yichun, a city in Jiangxi province
- Hozon sells three EV models under the Nezha brand, with a starting price of under US$10,000, less than a third of Tesla’s cheapest sedan in China
Topic | IPO
