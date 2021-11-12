A Nezha U-Pro all-electric sports utility vehicle, made by Hozon Auto. Photo: Handout A Nezha U-Pro all-electric sports utility vehicle, made by Hozon Auto. Photo: Handout
A Nezha U-Pro all-electric sports utility vehicle, made by Hozon Auto. Photo: Handout
IPO
Business /  Companies

Hozon plans to raise US$1 billion in Hong Kong IPO, the latest Chinese EV start-up to bet on city’s role in funding their growth

  • Hozon’s biggest shareholder is the investment arm of Yichun, a city in Jiangxi province
  • Hozon sells three EV models under the Nezha brand, with a starting price of under US$10,000, less than a third of Tesla’s cheapest sedan in China

Topic |   IPO
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:38pm, 12 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Nezha U-Pro all-electric sports utility vehicle, made by Hozon Auto. Photo: Handout A Nezha U-Pro all-electric sports utility vehicle, made by Hozon Auto. Photo: Handout
A Nezha U-Pro all-electric sports utility vehicle, made by Hozon Auto. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE