People seen outside a Louis Vuitton store on the Champs Elysees Avenue in Paris on May 11, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
LVMH considers opening its first Louis Vuitton duty-free store in Hainan, China in strategy shift, sources say
- Executives are looking at opening the first Louis Vuitton store in Haitang Bay shopping mall in Sanya, two sources said
- China last year tripled the amount local consumers can spend on duty-free goods in Hainan as the Covid-19 pandemic curbed spending abroad
Topic | Retailing
