With eyes on Tesla’s Model Y, Ford offers driver assist software for free with Mustang Mach-E SUV ahead of deliveries in China

  • Ford is offering Co-Pilot 360, worth 15,000 yuan, free of charge to boost the sales of its all-electric SUV
  • Giveaway seen as prelude to fiercer competition in China with Tesla and other carmakers

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 7:12pm, 12 Nov, 2021

