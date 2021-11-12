A Ford Mustang Mach-E is displayed during the 19th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in April this year. Photo: AFP
With eyes on Tesla’s Model Y, Ford offers driver assist software for free with Mustang Mach-E SUV ahead of deliveries in China
- Ford is offering Co-Pilot 360, worth 15,000 yuan, free of charge to boost the sales of its all-electric SUV
- Giveaway seen as prelude to fiercer competition in China with Tesla and other carmakers
Topic | Electric cars
A Ford Mustang Mach-E is displayed during the 19th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in April this year. Photo: AFP