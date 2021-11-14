An index that tracks the best performing 1,000 bottles of rare whisky has over the past nine years beaten the S&P 500. Photo: Shutterstock Images
NFTs for 46-year-old Glenfiddich single malt whisky to ensure buyers get the real deal
- The NFTs for the US$18,000 a bottle whisky can be redeemed for the bottles, or be used as digital receipts to sell them on
- Whisky as an investment has been ‘on fire’ for the past two years, says executive of Scottish distiller William Grant & Sons
Topic | Banking & finance
An index that tracks the best performing 1,000 bottles of rare whisky has over the past nine years beaten the S&P 500. Photo: Shutterstock Images