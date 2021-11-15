Tesla’s exhibition at the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai on November 5, 2021. Photo: Xinhua
Tesla ships models 3 and Y with faulty USB ports from Shanghai assembly as global chip shortage spreads to China
- Starting from November 6, the USB ports in the central consoles of Model 3 and Model Y vehicles can only be used for charging, not for data transfer
- Numerous Tesla owners in the US were caught by surprise last week when their Models 3 or Y electric vehicles were delivered with missing USB ports
