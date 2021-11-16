Shenzhen in the Greater Bay Area. The development zone presents several reasons for start-ups to be optimistic about their revenue growth, according to HKTDC’s Nicholas Kwan. Photo: Martin Chan Shenzhen in the Greater Bay Area. The development zone presents several reasons for start-ups to be optimistic about their revenue growth, according to HKTDC’s Nicholas Kwan. Photo: Martin Chan
Shenzhen in the Greater Bay Area. The development zone presents several reasons for start-ups to be optimistic about their revenue growth, according to HKTDC’s Nicholas Kwan. Photo: Martin Chan
Business /  Companies

Greater Bay Area start-ups optimistic about revenue growth, according to observers, survey by HKTDC and HSBC

  • Survey polls 308 firms from sectors such as new economy, information technology and hardware, and biotechnology
  • Biotech start-ups were the most optimistic, with about 30 per cent expecting their revenue to double in the next three years

Topic |   Greater Bay Area
Harvey Kong
Harvey Kong

Updated: 5:30pm, 16 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Shenzhen in the Greater Bay Area. The development zone presents several reasons for start-ups to be optimistic about their revenue growth, according to HKTDC’s Nicholas Kwan. Photo: Martin Chan Shenzhen in the Greater Bay Area. The development zone presents several reasons for start-ups to be optimistic about their revenue growth, according to HKTDC’s Nicholas Kwan. Photo: Martin Chan
Shenzhen in the Greater Bay Area. The development zone presents several reasons for start-ups to be optimistic about their revenue growth, according to HKTDC’s Nicholas Kwan. Photo: Martin Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE