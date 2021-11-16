A construction site by Chinese property developer Kaisa Group in Shanghai on February 17, 2015. Photo: Reuters
Shares of Kaisa units tumble in Hong Kong even as they distance themselves from the travails of their indebted parent
- Kaisa Prosperity Holdings fell 10.6 per cent to HK$13.50, while Kaisa Capital plunged 10.9 per cent
- Kaisa Health, which makes dentures, was the contrarian, jumping by almost 26 per cent
Topic | Banking & finance
A construction site by Chinese property developer Kaisa Group in Shanghai on February 17, 2015. Photo: Reuters