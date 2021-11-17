The construction site of Guangzhou Evergrande Soccer Stadium, a new stadium for the Guangzhou FC developed by China Evergrande Group, on September 26, 2021. Photo: Reuters.
Evergrande’s fire sale continues as founder Hui Ka-yan disposes of corporate and personal assets to avert defaulting on debt
- Evergrande last week sold the Dutch electric motor maker e-Traction to Saietta Group at a 97 per cent discount to its 2019 purchase price
- With more than US$300 billion in total liabilities, Evergrande has so far averted default three times, coming up with capital to pay its overdue coupons and interests
Topic | China Evergrande Group
The construction site of Guangzhou Evergrande Soccer Stadium, a new stadium for the Guangzhou FC developed by China Evergrande Group, on September 26, 2021. Photo: Reuters.