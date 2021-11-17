Tourists shop at a duty-free shopping mall in Sanya City, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 5, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
China Tourism Duty Free said to get green light for Hong Kong IPO
- Shanghai-listed China Tourism Group Duty Free has been given green light to proceed with Hong Kong IPO, source says
- With a market cap of US$70.4 billion, the world’s largest travel retailer by sales is set to raise US$5 billion, reports say
Topic | Banking & finance
