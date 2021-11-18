A pedestrian walks past the China Huarong Tower, which houses the headquarters of China Huarong International Holdings Ltd., a unit of China Huarong Asset Management Co., centre, in Hong Kong, China, on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Citic, Cinda, China Life lead state firms in handing Huarong US$6.6 billion to help China’s largest bad debt manager avert bankruptcy
- Huarong will receive about 42 billion yuan of capital from a consortium of five Chinese state-backed investors
- Citic will become Huarong’s biggest shareholder after the bailout, with a 23.5 per cent stake, followed by China Insurance’s Rongxin Fund at 18.1 per cent
Topic | Banking & finance
