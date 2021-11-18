Hon Hai Precision’s headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan. Photo: Bloomberg
iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision tops Hurun list of companies outside mainland China that have contributed most to Chinese economy

  • New list highlights companies that ‘are perhaps the closest thing to economic role models on how to do business in China’, says Rupert Hoogewerf
  • Automotive industry has the most number of companies on the list, with Volkswagen, GM and Toyota ranking among the top five

Martin Choi
Updated: 4:56pm, 18 Nov, 2021

