Hon Hai Precision’s headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan. Photo: Bloomberg
iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision tops Hurun list of companies outside mainland China that have contributed most to Chinese economy
- New list highlights companies that ‘are perhaps the closest thing to economic role models on how to do business in China’, says Rupert Hoogewerf
- Automotive industry has the most number of companies on the list, with Volkswagen, GM and Toyota ranking among the top five
Topic | Hon Hai Precision Industry
