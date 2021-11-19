For the third quarter ended September, Weibo’s net profit attributable to shareholders rose more than five times to US$181.7 million from US$33.8 million during the same period a year ago. Photo: Shutterstock
Weibo, China’s answer to Twitter, files for secondary listing in Hong Kong

  • Nasdaq-listed Weibo files draft prospectus with the Hong Kong stock exchange, paving the way for an IPO
  • Secondary listing will help Sina Corporation and Alibaba backed Weibo raise funds for content expansion and technology upgrade

Georgina Lee
Georgina Lee

Updated: 12:00pm, 19 Nov, 2021

