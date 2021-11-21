The name sign of the first Jollibee restaurant in the UK is seen, in London on October 20, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Jollibee drinks up Taiwanese bubble tea shop Milkshop as it ramps up acquisitions to fulfil global ambitions
- The Philippine fried-chicken chain is set to purchase 51 per cent of Milkshop for US$12.8 million
- Jollibee owns a variety of restaurant chains including Hong Kong dim sum chain Tim Ho Wan and the Dunkin’ Donuts franchise in China
Topic | The Philippines
