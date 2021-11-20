Kennedy 38 is a residential joint venture project between Henderson Land Development Co, Sun Hung Kai Properties and Wheelock Properties. Photo: SCMP
Kennedy 38 is a residential joint venture project between Henderson Land Development Co, Sun Hung Kai Properties and Wheelock Properties. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong homebuyers snap up flats at new Kennedy Town project on strength of location, well-known developers

  • Sun Hung Kai Properties sold 100 of the first batch of 130 small units on offer at Kennedy 38, a joint venture with Henderson Land and Wheelock Properties
  • The project, which has 431 total flats, represents the first new flat sale in Kennedy Town in five years

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 6:29pm, 20 Nov, 2021

