Global spending on oncology drugs reached US$164 billion in 2020, led by a surge in innovative treatments, increasing early diagnosis and expanded patient access to treatments. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong-based cancer diagnostics providers ACT Genomics and Sanomics merge
- The combined group will provide oncology tests for clinical applications and assist pharmaceutical companies in diagnostics development and drug discovery
- The group is looking to expand in Southeast Asia, particularly Vietnam and Indonesia
Topic | Pharmaceuticals
