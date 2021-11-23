Pedestrians walk past Burberry’s flagship store on Russell Street in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay shopping district. Russell Street once had the highest retail rents in the world. Photo: Bloomberg
Burberry joins Prada, La Perla in exiting Hong Kong’s Russell Street, once the world’s most expensive retail rental strip
- The British fashion brand has maintained a presence on Russell Street since 2001, occupying 5,200 sq ft of space in Soundwill Plaza
- Burberry will be moving to a new location in WTC shopping centre, according to local media
