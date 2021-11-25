The conglomerate, which is controlled by Wang Jianlin, has 400 Wanda Plazas across China. Photo: Reuters
Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda says not getting ‘into the business of making cars’ even as it deepens automobiles sector foray with new joint venture
- Wanda Automobile Technology Services was founded on Monday with a registered capital of 100 million yuan (US$15.65 million), according to sources
- Last month, Dalian Wanda formed a partnership with FAW to provide user experiences for owners of the latter’s Red Flag cars
Topic | China property
The conglomerate, which is controlled by Wang Jianlin, has 400 Wanda Plazas across China. Photo: Reuters