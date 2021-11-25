Baidu started running its driverless cabs on a trial basis in September last year. Photo: SCMP Handout
Baidu, Pony AI granted China’s first licences to charge passengers for self-driving taxis in Beijing
- The two companies can now charge fees for their so-called robotaxis in a designated area of the capital covering 60 sq km
- The taxis will have a human ‘security officer’ behind the wheel, ready to intervene if necessary
