Baidu started running its driverless cabs on a trial basis in September last year. Photo: SCMP Handout
Baidu, Pony AI granted China’s first licences to charge passengers for self-driving taxis in Beijing

  • The two companies can now charge fees for their so-called robotaxis in a designated area of the capital covering 60 sq km
  • The taxis will have a human ‘security officer’ behind the wheel, ready to intervene if necessary

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 2:41pm, 25 Nov, 2021

