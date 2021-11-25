Vitasoy later said the memo had been written without official approval. More than US$475 million of its market value was erased during the ensuing public backlash.

“During the months of July and August, we were off shelves and also we did not advertise. This is quite a unique situation to be in as it is the big season in the summer. As of September, our sales team was able to gradually restore our presence on shelves in mainland China,” said Roberto Guidetti, Vitasoy’s group chief executive officer, via a video conference on Thursday.

Promotions during holidays such as the Mid-Autumn Festival, National Day and the start of the school year also boosted the recent recovery, said Guidetti.

Shares of Vitasoy gained 2.2 per cent to HK$18.40 on Thursday. Its stock price is still down about 29 per cent since the controversy first hit the beverage maker on July 5.

Operations in Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand saw growth in revenue. While revenue in Hong Kong increased 3 per cent, its profits declined 42 per cent, mainly because of significantly lower government subsidies and higher spending to support anticipated peak-season demand.

The drinks company declared no interim dividend, citing its disappointing results and the need to restore its performance in the mainland. A year ago, Vitasoy issued a dividend of HK$3.8 per share.