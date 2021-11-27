A Hengchi 1 electric vehicle is on display at the Evergrande Auto booth during the 19th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition on April 19, 2021. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
China Evergrande’s electric-vehicle unit gets US$200 million from returning undeveloped land

  • The Hong Kong-listed carmaker says the money will be used to fund construction projects and pay wages
  • Its cash-strapped parent, China Evergrande, is hoping to transform its business focus from property development to car manufacturing

Zhang Shidong
Updated: 4:28pm, 27 Nov, 2021

