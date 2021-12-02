Group photo of DHL / SCMP Hong Kong Business Awards 2021 (L to R) Stanley Kwok, Co-Founder of KnitWarm Limited; Ronald Chan Yik-long, Executive Director, Chairman of the Board, and General Manager of MDLCL, Modern Dental Group Limited; Donald Choi, Executive Director and CEO of Chinachem Group; Professor Richard Wong, Provost and deputy vice-chancellor, Chair of Economics, The University of Hong Kong; Ng Chee-choong, Senior Vice President & Managing Director, DHL Express Hong Kong and Macau; Kenneth Lo, Chairman of the Board and Executive Director of Crystal International Group Limited; Gary Liu, CEO of South China Morning Post; Sebastian Paredes, Chief Executive Officer of DBS Hong Kong; Sammi Hung, Regional Head, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Company Limited; Benny Liu, Founder & CEO of HK Decoman Technology Limited, at Grand Hyatt Hotal in Wan Chai. 02DEC21. SCMP / May Tse
Crystal Group’s founder Kenneth Lo leads honours at the 2021 DHL-SCMP Hong Kong Business Awards
- Donlad Choi, executive director of Chinachem Group, received the Executive Award, while Modern Dental Group was awarded the International Award
- DBS Bank (Hong Kong) received the Enterprise Award, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group received the China Company Award, HK Decoman was the SME of the year, while KnitWarm was the Startup of the year
Group photo of DHL / SCMP Hong Kong Business Awards 2021 (L to R) Stanley Kwok, Co-Founder of KnitWarm Limited; Ronald Chan Yik-long, Executive Director, Chairman of the Board, and General Manager of MDLCL, Modern Dental Group Limited; Donald Choi, Executive Director and CEO of Chinachem Group; Professor Richard Wong, Provost and deputy vice-chancellor, Chair of Economics, The University of Hong Kong; Ng Chee-choong, Senior Vice President & Managing Director, DHL Express Hong Kong and Macau; Kenneth Lo, Chairman of the Board and Executive Director of Crystal International Group Limited; Gary Liu, CEO of South China Morning Post; Sebastian Paredes, Chief Executive Officer of DBS Hong Kong; Sammi Hung, Regional Head, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Company Limited; Benny Liu, Founder & CEO of HK Decoman Technology Limited, at Grand Hyatt Hotal in Wan Chai. 02DEC21. SCMP / May Tse