Henderson Land Development last month won the tender for Hong Kong’s most expensive commercial land parcel, paying a record HK$50.8 billion for a harbourfront plot in Central. Photo: Sam Tsang
Central harbourfront site: Henderson’s US$6.5 billion bid 37 per cent higher than next best offer
- Henderson’s unit, Pacific Gate Development, paid a record HK$50.8 billion for the New Central Harbourfront Commercial Site 3
- The runner-up bid HK$37.1 billion, the government said without revealing the name of the company
Topic | Henderson Land
