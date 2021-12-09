Henderson Land Development last month won the tender for Hong Kong’s most expensive commercial land parcel, paying a record HK$50.8 billion for a harbourfront plot in Central. Photo: Sam Tsang
Central harbourfront site: Henderson’s US$6.5 billion bid 37 per cent higher than next best offer

  • Henderson’s unit, Pacific Gate Development, paid a record HK$50.8 billion for the New Central Harbourfront Commercial Site 3
  • The runner-up bid HK$37.1 billion, the government said without revealing the name of the company

Updated: 6:30am, 9 Dec, 2021

