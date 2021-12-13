SenseTime surveillance software identifying details about people and vehicles runs as a demonstration at the company’s office in Beijing on, October 11, 2017. Photo: Reuters
SenseTime halts US$768 million IPO in Hong Kong after US blacklists AI firm on human rights grounds

  • China’s largest AI firm said it would postpone its Hong Kong IPO after the US barred American investors from owning shares in the firm
  • Washington DC blacklisted SenseTime over alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang, which the AI firm called ‘unfounded,’ based on a fundamental misperception of the company

Georgina LeeEnoch YiuSandy Li
Updated: 1:27pm, 13 Dec, 2021

