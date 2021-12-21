Exchange Square, which houses the city’s bourse, in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong IPO funds raised fall by 20 per cent and city slips to fourth place for 2021, HKEX says
- HKEX data confirms forecast by accounting firms such as KPMG, which predicted earlier that the Hong Kong exchange would not be in top three IPO venues globally this year
- 92 companies raised US$40.9 billion as of December 17 this year, 20 per cent less than the decade-high recorded in 2020 as a whole
Topic | Banking & finance
Exchange Square, which houses the city’s bourse, in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE