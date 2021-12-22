US private equity firm Warburg Pincus said that its Asia-focused fund will target real estate assets like logistics and data centres. Photo: Xinhua
US private equity firm Warburg Pincus said that its Asia-focused fund will target real estate assets like logistics and data centres. Photo: Xinhua
Warburg Pincus targets ‘new economy’ assets with US$2.8 billion Asia-focused real estate fund

  • The Warburg Pincus Asia Real Estate Fund had an initial target of US$1.5 billion but strong demand from institutional investors boosted its size
  • The fund will be used to buy and develop new economy real estate, such as logistics, data centres, IT offices, life science parks and multifamily real estate

Topic |   Asia housing and property
Xinlu Liang
Xinlu Liang

Updated: 4:03pm, 22 Dec, 2021

