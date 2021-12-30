The SenseTime logo seen outside its Shanghai office on December 13, 2021. Photo: Reuters
SenseTime set for underwhelming Hong Kong debut with US$851 million IPO marred by US sanctions
- The US$851 million global offering was delayed by the US decision to sanction the AI group for alleged human rights abuses
- Stock was indicated at about HK$3.83 to HK$3.90 in grey-market trading on Wednesday, according to prices at two local brokerages
Topic | Artificial intelligence
The SenseTime logo seen outside its Shanghai office on December 13, 2021. Photo: Reuters