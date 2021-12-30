SenseTime rallies on its market debut, surpassing expectations, following its delayed IPO: Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong stocks advance as Alibaba leads tech rebound while SenseTime’s debut surpasses expectations
- Tech benchmark recovers from an all-time low as Alibaba, JD.com and Tencent advance
- SenseTime beats market expectations as the Chinese AI champion rallies on its trading debut after a sanctions-marred IPO in Hong Kong
Topic | China stock market
