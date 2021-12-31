Pedestrians walk along the Bund in Shanghai on December 28 with the city’s financial district in the background. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s top 10 tycoons add US$100 billion of wealth while Alibaba, Tencent and Meituan founders surrender US$29 billion in market’s worst year since 2008

  • A 68 per cent rally in Tesla battery supplier CATL has enriched founder Zeng and a group of top executives
  • The founders of Alibaba, Tencent and Meituan, the trio at the centre of China’s tech crackdown, lost a combined US$29 billion

Cheryl Heng
Updated: 7:30am, 31 Dec, 2021

