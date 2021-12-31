Tesla’s Gigafactory in Shanghai on November 20, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
Tesla recalls almost half a million Model 3, Model S cars in the US to fix defective rear-view cameras
- Tesla plans to recall 356,309 Model 3 vehicles made between 2017 and 2020 to fix defective rear-view cameras
- Tesla will also recall 119,009 Model S cars assembled from 2014 because of a faulty front-boot latch that could cause the bonnet to open unexpectedly
