Pedestrians in front of a display for the listing of Baidu on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on March 23, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
More than 70 per cent of new Hong Kong listings ended 2021 below their IPO price, hit hard by Beijing’s tech crackdown
- Eight of the 10 largest IPOs in Hong Kong last year would have delivered losses to investors who held the shares until the end of the year
- The only winners among the large IPOs were electric car makers Xpeng and Li Auto
Topic | IPO
Pedestrians in front of a display for the listing of Baidu on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on March 23, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg