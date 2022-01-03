Pedestrians in front of a display for the listing of Baidu on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on March 23, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
More than 70 per cent of new Hong Kong listings ended 2021 below their IPO price, hit hard by Beijing’s tech crackdown

  • Eight of the 10 largest IPOs in Hong Kong last year would have delivered losses to investors who held the shares until the end of the year
  • The only winners among the large IPOs were electric car makers Xpeng and Li Auto

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 10:11am, 3 Jan, 2022

