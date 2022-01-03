The better-than-expected results pushed Tesla’s total sales for the year to more than 936,000, up about 87 per cent over 2020’s deliveries. Photo: AP
Tesla’s fourth-quarter global delivery rises to a record 308,600 electric cars as ‘green tidal wave’ takes hold
- The strong results point to robust demand in China and Tesla’s skill at navigating the global semiconductor shortage, says Daniel Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities
- The better-than-expected results pushed Tesla’s total sales for the year to more than 936,000, up about 87 per cent over 2020’s deliveries
