The Chinese and the Hong Kong flag outside Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong on December 6, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
Tencent, JD.com weigh on Hong Kong market as China finalises cybersecurity measures to tighten oversight on tech companies
- Stocks erase earlier gains as China puts into effect cybersecurity measures from February 15 following the Didi Global debacle
- The CSI 300 Index is headed for another opening-day loss in new year, mirroring setbacks in 2019, 2016, 2014 and 2012
Topic | China stock market
The Chinese and the Hong Kong flag outside Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong on December 6, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE