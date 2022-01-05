A Toyota dealership in Fox Lake, near Chicago in the US state of Illinois on 4 January 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
Toyota outsells GM in the US, ending 90 years of dominance by Detroit’s largest carmaker
- GM’s sales yumbled 43 per cent in the fourth quarter, shrinking 13 per cent in 2021
- While GM’s sales fell for the year, Toyota, Honda Motor and Nissan Motor posted gains
Topic | General Motors
A Toyota dealership in Fox Lake, near Chicago in the US state of Illinois on 4 January 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE