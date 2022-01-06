E-commerce giant Alibaba had 863 million annual active users as of September. Photo: Reuters
Alibaba tops Greenpeace China e-commerce ranking for climate-related commitments, Pinduoduo comes last
- Alibaba has pledged to to make its operations carbon neutral by 2030 and eliminate 1.5 gigatons of emissions across its entire business ecosystem by 2035
- The companies’ climate commitments only cover their corporate operations, but the carbon footprint of their value chains are much higher, Greenpeace said
Topic | Business of climate change
